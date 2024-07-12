Nepal: Landslide on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Nepal Sweeps Two Buses into Trishuli River

KATHMANDU: A devastating landslide early this morning on the Madan-Ashrit Highway in Nepal swept two buses into the Trishuli River, leaving 63 people missing. The incident occurred around 3:30 am as the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe were traveling along the highway amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Indradev Yadav, the Chief District Officer of Chitwan, reported that the buses were pushed off the road by the landslide and into the raging river below. "As per the preliminary information, both buses were carrying a total of 63 people, including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site, and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses," Yadav confirmed to the media.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has directed all government agencies to prioritize the search and rescue of the passengers. “I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers,” Dahal posted on X.

The Nepali Army has shared a video of the ongoing search and rescue operation. However, the heavy rainfall continues to hinder efforts.

In the wake of the incident, all flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur have been canceled for the day due to inclement weather, as per reports.

The landslide is part of a broader pattern of monsoon-related disasters in Nepal. Since the onset of the monsoon season, at least 62 people have been killed, and 90 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents. According to home ministry officials, 34 people were killed by landslides, while 28 succumbed to floods. Additionally, seven individuals remain missing. The heavy rains have also caused substantial property damage, with at least 121 houses inundated and 82 others damaged, displacing a total of 1,058 households across the country.

The government continues to grapple with the severe impact of the monsoon season, mobilizing resources to aid those affected by the relentless floods and landslides.