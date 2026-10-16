Delhi’s Central Park Closed for Two Days Ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March

Guwahati: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ordered the closure of Central Park in Connaught Place on 16th October and 17th October ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ (Let the Tricolour Fly) march called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The Delhi Police has urged protesters and members of the public to stay away from the proposed gathering, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. It warned that violations could invite legal action.

Police said a limited number of people could be permitted to assemble at a suitable alternative location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police warned that traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place could be affected from 3 pm today .

The protest is scheduled to begin at 5 pm today . It follows the remand of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody after they entered Jantar Mantar on October 13, following the site's de-notification for protests.

The Delhi Police plans to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around the Lutyens’ area, with an additional 5,000 personnel reserved from other districts. Security will be strengthened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

Dipke is expected to join the march alongside student organisations, activists and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).