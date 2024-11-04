Assam: N.F. Railway Facilitates QR Code Machines at All Its Major Stations

Guwahati: To support the vision of Digital India and enable cashless transactions, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has equipped 588 numbers of booking counters with QR code machines across its five divisions i.e. Katihar, Rangiya, Alipurduar, Lumding, and Tinsukia. This initiative ensures that passengers at almost all major stations within the NFR network can benefit from seamless digital payments, making ticketing more convenient and efficient. The counters have been strategically distributed, with 167 numbers in Katihar, 96 numbers in Alipurduar, 87 numbers in Rangiya, 175 numbers in Lumding, and 63 numbers in Tinsukia.

With the ongoing festive season, NFR has launched several special trains to manage the passenger rush and demand. The availability of QR code machines at booking counters is especially beneficial for festival rush travellers, allowing them to avoid lengthy queues for cash transactions and opt for faster digital payment modes. This setup not only enhances passenger convenience but also aligns with safety protocols by minimizing cash handling, ensuring a smoother journey for all. The QR Code-based ticketing system will allow passengers to book their tickets through various digital platforms and scan the QR code at the station to obtain their tickets without the need for physical interaction. This move is expected to reduce queues at ticket counters, minimizing the use of cash, and ensuring a faster and more secure ticket purchasing process. The introduction of QR Code machines for cashless ticketing is another milestone achieved by NFR towards its efforts to modernize passenger services with enhanced amenities. Adopting innovative technologies in ticketing systems will further make travelling easier and safer for train passengers.

Earlier, the implementation of mobile app-based ticketing systems through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app has already been adopted by NFR. This app allows passengers to book unreserved tickets from the comfort of their homes using their smartphones for their planned journeys.

The Digital India initiative aims to promote three C’s i.e. Contactless ticketing, Cashless transaction and Customer convenience & experience, thus NFR urges all rail users to avail of cashless ticketing facilities at booking counters and be an active part of this digital initiative of the Indian Railways.