Northeast Frontier Railway to Operate Additional Festive Special Trains

GUWAHATI: In a bid to clear the extra festive rush of passengers, it has been decided to operate two additional pairs of festive special trains during the forthcoming festive season. These festive special trains will run between Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal for three trips and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Agartala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for two trips each in both directions.

Special train No. 04010 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on every Tuesday from 29th October till 12th November, 2024, at 23:45 hours to reach Jogbani at 05:20 hours on the third day. In return direction, train No. 04009 (Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal) Special will depart from Jogbani on every Thursday from 31st October till 14th November, 2024, at 09:00 hours to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 16:05 hours on the next day. During its both-way journey, the train will run via Ghaziabad, Bareilly Cantt., Gonda Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Siwan Jn., Hajipur Jn., Barauni Jn., Begusarai, Khagaria Jn., Katihar Jn., Arariya Court, Forbesganj, etc. This special train will have one AC 2-tier cum 3-tier, sixteen sleeper classes, and two general second-class coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

Another special train No. 01065 (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Agartala) will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:05 hours every Thursday from 31st October till 7th November, 2024, to reach Agartala at 1:10 hours on Sunday. In its return direction, special train No. 01066 (Agartala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) will depart from Agartala at 15:10 hours on every Sunday from 3rd November till 10th November, 2024, to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08:25 hours on Wednesday. During its both-way journey, the special train will run via Badarpur, Guwahati, Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Patliputra, Satna, Jabalpur, Khandwa Jn., Bhusaval Jn., Igatpuri, Kalyan Jn., and Dadar, etc. The special train will consist of two AC 3-tier and eight sleeper class and six general second class coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

