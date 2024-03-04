Assam: NFR Launches Two New Express Train Services to Bolster Regional Connectivity

ASSAM : NF Railways (NFR) has introduced two new high-speed trains. The project connecting Jogbani to Siliguri, Dibrugarh and Deoghar is poised to strengthen the transport connectivity between Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. The first run of Jogbani-Siliguri Town Express was almost inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 2nd March 2024. Operating five days a week, train number 15723/15724 will cross Jogbani-Siliguri town - The Jogbani road.

The project includes stations at Forbesganj, Arariya, Purnea Junction, Katihar Junction, Salmari - Barsoi Junction, Dalkolha, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, Thakurganj, Bagdogra and Siliguri Junction Similarly, Dibrugarh-Deoghar Express, train number 15926/15925, will start weekly services, leaving Dibrugarh at 23:30 hrs on Tuesdays and reaching Deoghar at 06:00 hrs on Wednesdays. The return journey from Deoghar to Dibrugarh will leave on Wednesday at 20:05 and reach Dibrugarh at 23:00 the next day in continuation.

The railway stations on this route are Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Biswanath Chariali, Rangpara North, Udalguri, Rangia Intersection, Nalbari, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi Intersection, Katihar Intersection, Khagaria Assembly, Bhagalpur, Mohanpur, including the second coach, chair car, AC chair car, AC 2-level, AC 3-level, sleeper class and second class. Thus these trains are successfully aimed at meeting the needs of different passengers for the ease of travellers.

The introduction of these services by NFR is expected to benefit residents across North Bengal, Bihar, North Bank of Brahmaputra and adjoining areas. In order to disseminate accurate information, information about the stops and stop times of these trains is available on the IRCTC website and shared through the newspapers and various social media channels managed by NF Railways. Passengers are asked to review the detailed information before embarking on their journey, underscoring NFR’s commitment to providing a seamless and efficient rail travel experience for all.

