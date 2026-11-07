Assam: Nitrogen Gas Leak Causes Panic in Samaguri

Guwahati: In Samaguri in Nagaon district on 6th November, a nitrogen gas began leaking at high pressure from a tanker while its contents were being transferred to another vehicle on National Highway 127.

The leakage occurred when nitrogen was being unloaded from a capsule vehicle that had reportedly met with an accident two days earlier and was in police custody.

The gas suddenly began escaping at high pressure, with fumes reportedly spreading to nearby houses within moments. Alarmed by the incident, residents rushed out of their homes, triggering panic across the locality.

As per reports, the vehicle belongs to an oxygen plant located at Gendhali in Samaguri. Allegations have also emerged that the transfer of nitrogen was being carried out without adequate safety arrangements or necessary protective measures.

Nitrogen is an asphyxiant gas that can displace oxygen in the surrounding air, posing a risk of suffocation, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

Further details are awaited.