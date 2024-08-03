Assam: Parents Express Anger Against Education Department

Rangia: The educational session 2024-25 started several months back, but some schools have not received textbooks till now. This lack of necessary textbooks has triggered anger among the parents of such students who have been facing problems for the lack of textbooks.

Four months into the academic year, students at No. 77 Udiana Boys Primary School in Rangia still haven't received several essential textbooks. Parents of these students are expressing anger and resentment towards the government. The school, established in 1928, has just five teachers for its 119 students. Four months into the academic year, Class II students at the school still haven't received their Mathematics and Assamese textbooks, while Class III students are missing their environmental studies textbooks.

This shortage has led to a significant deprivation of quality education for the students according to the parents. Parents at the school are trying hard to find these books, but the authorities concerned have yet to provide them. Despite repeated requests from the school to higher officials, the issue remains unresolved. In response, the public has expressed frustration towards Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. He has also requested Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to step into the matter and ensure that the books are received at the earliest.

Previously, Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd. mentioned that it would print 3,23,26,245 free textbooks for the academic year 2025–26. For the current academic session of 2024–25, the corporation published a total of 2,94,12,300 books for free distribution to the 50,77,720 students enrolled from classes ‘Ka’ to 12.

Following a shortage of free textbooks, the corporation printed additional textbooks for the current session. In light of this shortage, the corporation this time decided to publish nearly 30 lakh more books for the next academic session. In place of the 50,77,720 students enrolled in the current year, there is expected to be 54,674,421 students enrolled in the next academic session. The number of students in the next academic session is expected to be around 4 lakh more than that in the current session.