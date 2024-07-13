Assam to Print Over 32 Million Free Textbooks for 2025–26 Academic Year to Address Shortage

Guwahati: Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd. is set to print 3,23,26,245 free textbooks for the academic year 2025–26. For the current academic session of 2024–25, the corporation published a total of 2,94,12,300 books for free distribution to the 50,77,720 students enrolled from classes ‘Ka’ to 12.

Following a shortage of free textbooks, the corporation printed additional textbooks for the current session. In light of this shortage, the corporation this time decided to publish nearly 30 lakh more books for the next academic session. In place of the 50,77,720 students enrolled in the current year, there is expected to be 54,674,421 students enrolled in the next academic session. The number of students in the next academic session is expected to be around 4 lakh more than that in the current session.

The decision on the number of textbooks to be printed for the next academic session was taken at a meeting of the state-level empowered committee held at the SSA office. As per the decision, a total of 2,05,11,264 textbooks will be printed for 42,51,944 students from class ‘Ka’ to class VIII. For 8,25,776 students in classes IX and X, there will be 89,85,359 textbooks printed. For 3,89,701 students in classes XI and XII, the corporation is planning to print 28,29,622 textbooks.

The books will be printed in 19 languages for eight medium schools: Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, Garo, Manipuri, Karbi, and Hmar. The 19 languages are Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, Garo, Manipuri, Karbi, Hmar, Nepali, Mising, Rabha, Bishnupuriya Manipuri, Santhali, Sanskrit, Arabic, Parsi, Urdu, Tai, and Tiwa.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the number of textbooks would be increased as per the requirement for textbooks reflected on the Shiksha Setu and Darpan apps.

