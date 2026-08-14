Assam Personnel Honoured With President’s Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday congratulated officers and personnel of the Assam Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards for receiving the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day.

Taking to social media, Sarma extended his “heartiest congratulations” to the awardees and said they should continue serving “Aai Asomi” with pride.

Inspector General Devojyoti Mukherjee has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Assam Police personnel including Inspector General V Siva Prasad Ganjala, Assistant Inspector General Sarmistha Barua, Commandant Santanu Kumar Dutta, and Superintendents of Police Amitav Basumatary, Subhasish Baruah and Suman Chakraborty.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aker Ali, Lance Naiks Ripon Paul, Nanda Tripura and Surajit Mozumder, and Assistant Sub Inspector Prabin Baro have also received the Medal for Meritorious Service.

From the Assam Fire and Emergency Services, Leading Fireman Lohit Saikia and Sub Officer Md Shaha Alom Sikdar have been honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Platoon Commander Abiram Islary of the Home Guard and Civil Defence has also received the award.

The medals recognise the dedication and distinguished service of personnel serving across Assam’s police, fire and emergency, and home guard and civil defence services.