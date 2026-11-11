Assam : Petrol Pumps to Remain Closed for 24 Hours on 12th November

Guwahati: Petrol pumps across Assam, including those in Guwahati, will remain closed for 24 hours from 12th November till 13th November , as petroleum dealers have called a statewide ‘No Purchase, No Sale’ protest against alleged harassment and arbitrary practices by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The protest, called by the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA), will begin at 6 am on 12th November and continue until 6 am on 13th November. The shutdown is likely to cause temporary disruptions in the availability of petrol and diesel across the state.

The association has raised several grievances against OMCs, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), alleging that their business practices have caused financial losses and created difficulties for petroleum dealers.

Among the major concerns are alleged threats to suspend fuel supplies over purported violations without providing dealers an opportunity to explain their position, cancellation of transportation agreements, unexpected financial deductions, delays in reimbursing approved expenses and pressure to purchase and sell lubricants and other products.

NEIPDA General Secretary Arup Goswami alleged that oil companies were taking arbitrary decisions and pressuring dealers without providing them with a fair opportunity to raise their concerns.

Meanwhile, the Greater Guwahati unit of NEIPDA has warned of an indefinite shutdown from 23rd November if the OMCs fail to address the association’s demands.

The dealers have called for intervention from the concerned authorities and urged the oil companies to resolve the issues through discussions. The statewide protest is expected to affect consumers who depend on petrol pumps for their daily transportation needs.