Arunachal Pradesh: ANSU and ANYA Launch Indefinite Economic Blockade Over Attacks on Nyishi Community

Guwahati: An indefinite economic blockade jointly called by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) began in Arunachal Pradesh on 11th November , with the agitation primarily enforced at the Bhalukpong and Nechiphu check gates in West Kameng district.

The blockade after an ultimatum issued by the two organisations to the state government, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in repeated attacks on members of the Nyishi community.

ANSU and ANYA have also accused the local police of failing to prevent the alleged clashes amid ongoing tensions between the Hrusso (Aka) and Nyishi communities. The organisations decided to launch the economic blockade after their charter of demands reportedly remained unaddressed by the concerned authority.

Bhalukpong and Nechiphu serve as important entry and transit points into Arunachal Pradesh. The blockade is expected to affect vehicular movement and disrupt the transportation of essential goods and other supplies.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that protests and other forms of agitation have also spread to several other areas, as tensions continue over the alleged attacks. The organisations are seeking government intervention and action against those responsible for the incidents.