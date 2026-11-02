Assam Pickleball Trials: Winners in 16 Categories to Represent State at IPA Nationals 2026

Guwahati: The Players from across Assam competed in the state selection trials for the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) Nationals 2026, with winners across 16 categories earning the opportunity to represent the state at the national championships.

The two-day trials, held on 31st October and 1st November at Stryde Arena in Guwahati, attracted participants from Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar and other parts of the state. Organised by the Assam Pickleball Association (APA) in partnership with Kaziranga Pro Sports Network, the event was sanctioned by the IPA and graded as a PWR 400 tournament.

Partha Pratim Dutta won the open men's singles title, while Neer Arohan Medhi claimed the boys' under-14 crown. Other singles winners included Vinayak Thakur (men's 30+), Deepanjan Deb (men's 40+), Ashish Jain (men's 50+), Venkatachalam Gopalan (men's 60+), Manaswinee Hazarika (women's 30+) and Nazneen Rahman (women's 40+).

In doubles, Harsh Bagrodia and Kavya Bagrodia won the open men's title, while Udipta Gogoi and Vinayak Thakur triumphed in men's 30+. Deepanjan Deb and Harsh Bagrodia won men's 40+, and Shibasish Dutta Gupta and Ashish Jain secured men's 50+.

In mixed doubles, Upasana Nath and Vinayak Thakur won the open category, Manaswinee Hazarika and Udipta Gogoi claimed the 30+ title, and Nazneen Rahman and Debasish Borah won the 40+ category.

Thakur was the standout performer with three titles. Parashmani Das of Guwahati was named the tournament's most promising player. APA secretary Nazneen Rahman said the competition reflected the sport's growing popularity in Assam.