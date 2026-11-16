Guwahati: MD Tyres Warehouse Fire Guts Stored Tyres Near Petrol Pump

Guwahati: A fire broke out at the MD Tyres warehouse in Datalpara, Guwahati, at around 4 pm on 16th November, gutting the tyres stored inside the facility. The incident raised concerns because the warehouse is located close to a petrol pump, prompting an emergency response to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby establishments.

A major fire broke out at the MD Tyres warehouse in Datalpara, Guwahati, on Monday afternoon, November 16. The blaze reportedly destroyed the tyres stored inside the facility.

According to the reporter's incident notes, the fire started at around 4 pm. The exact cause of the fire has not been established in the available information. The incident prompted an emergency response, with Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushing to the warehouse after receiving information about the blaze.

The warehouse's proximity to a petrol pump raised concerns about the possibility of the flames spreading to the nearby fuel station.

The presence of a petrol pump close to the burning warehouse added to concerns surrounding the incident. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring establishments.Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the location after receiving information about the incident. Fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

Firefighters continued their efforts to contain the fire at the warehouse.The cause of the fire also remains unknown. No information about a possible electrical fault, equipment malfunction.Further details are awaited