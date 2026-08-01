Assam Plans New Crops for Sivasagar Farmers as Floods Disrupt Farming Season

Guwahati: Farmers in Assam's Sivasagar district who have lost their crops in the recent floods may be encouraged to take up alternative cultivation, as the state government prepares measures to help them recover from the disaster.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Pijush Hazarika said the government is working with the Agriculture and Irrigation departments to assess crop losses and identify suitable alternatives for farmers who are unlikely to cultivate during the current season.

He said the floods have affected nearly one lakh families in Sivasagar, while crops and agricultural land belonging to around 60,000 farming families have been damaged.

To help farmers restart agricultural activities, the government has begun arrangements to supply paddy seeds and seedlings. Hazarika said that since many fields may remain unsuitable for paddy cultivation this year, the government is also considering other farming options.

The minister added that affected farmers may also receive fruit saplings, while preparations are being made to support the cultivation of rabi crops in the coming season.

Officials will conduct a detailed survey to assess agricultural losses and prepare a list of affected farmers so that relief and rehabilitation assistance can be provided.

The proposed measures are aimed at helping flood-hit farmers restore their livelihoods and reduce the financial impact of crop losses in one of the state's worst-affected districts.