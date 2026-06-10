Assam Police Bust Vehicle Theft Ring, Six Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Guwahati: Assam Police have dealt a significant blow to an active vehicle theft ring following a successful operation in the state's Nagaon district, which led to the recovery of six stolen motorcycles and the arrest of a suspected thief.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding the movement of stolen vehicles, a police team launched a targeted raid in the Juria locality. During the operation, officers intercepted and arrested a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kabir Ahmed, a resident of the SM Road area in Juria.

Initial questioning of the suspect led officers to a hidden cache, where they uncovered six two-wheelers believed to have been lifted from various parts of the region. Police officials confirmed that the recovered motorbikes lacked valid registration and ownership documentation.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is undergoing rigorous interrogation to establish his links to a wider inter-district vehicle lifting syndicate. A formal case has been registered at the local police station, and investigators are working to track down the rightful owners of the recovered vehicles whilst hunting for potential accomplices.