Assam Police Carries Out Major Reshuffle, Over 35 Officers Transferred

Guwahati: More than 35 Assam Police officers of various ranks, including deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and battalion commandants, have been transferred as part of a major reshuffle, according to a state government notification issued on Tuesday.

Among the key changes, Mahato Amitkumar Sidhiprasad has been appointed Senior SP (Security-I) to the Chief Minister, replacing Utpal Bayan.

Bayan has been transferred as DCP (Border), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, replacing Mahato.

Nirmal Baishya, Commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion (APBn), Siloni, has been appointed Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Guwahati. He will be replaced by Ananda Tokbi, Commandant of the 6th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Operations and Law and Order), Sadiya.

Geetanjali Doley, Commandant of the 15th APBn, Sribhumi, has been appointed DCP (Protocol), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, replacing Iftakhar Ali. Ali has been transferred as SSP (FRRO), Barpeta.

Deborshi Choudhury, Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath, has been appointed Commandant of the 15th APBn. Amit Raj Choudhury, ASP (HQ), Bajali, will replace him as Additional SP (HQ), Biswanath.

Meanwhile, Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami, who has returned from central deputation, has been posted as ASP (HQ), Kokrajhar.

The notification includes transfers and postings across various units and districts of the Assam Police.