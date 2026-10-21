Assam: Police Constable Killed, Three Injured in NH-27 Accident in Hojai

Guwahati: A police constable was killed and three other police officers were injured after their vehicle had an accident on National Highway 27 in Hojai district in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred on the Lanka-Lumding stretch of the highway, inside the Lumding Reserve Forest, while the police team was returning from an investigation assignment.

The deceased constable was identified as Debashish Nath, who was part of a four-member team attached to the Srimanta Sankardev Nagar police outpost in Lanka. The team had travelled to Lumding during the night to investigate an incident under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Nilotpal Saikia.

The accident happened during their return journey through the forest stretch of NH-27 in the pre-dawn hours. Nath died in the crash, while the three other personnel sustained injuries.

Among the injured, police driver Pranab Thaosen suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at Hamm Hospital in Hojai. The condition of the other two injured police was not immediately known. The accident occurred on Police Commemoration Day, it is a day to honour police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Further details are awaited.