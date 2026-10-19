Assam: PHED engineer dies in road accident in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Akash Lahon (26), an assistant engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), died in a road accident near Hazarika Oil Depot at Bhatiapar under Joysagar Police Station on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, the accident occurred at around 7.10 pm when the Maruti A-Star car (AS 04 H 0268), driven by Lahon, collided with a truck (BR 28 GA 8088) parked along the four-lane highway. Lahon, who sustained a head injury, was rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Lahon, son of Pranab Lahon and Juri Lahon of No. 1 Chowalkara Magona village in Sivasagar, was serving as an assistant engineer at the PHED’s Nagaon Kaliabor Sub-Division since October 2024. He was returning home to celebrate Durga Puja with his family after taking five days’ leave. Tragically, the accident occurred just three kilometres from his home.

A meritorious student, Lahon studied at Holy Name School and Sai Vikash Junior School in Sivasagar before graduating from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati. A gifted musician, he earned Bisharad degrees in classical music and Borgeet from Lucknow’s Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth during his school years. He also won the Best Singer title at Assam Engineering College.

His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom across Sivasagar district. After the post-mortem examination, Joysagar police handed over the body to his family. His last rites were performed in a mournful atmosphere in the presence of hundreds of relatives and well-wishers.

Several organisations and prominent individuals expressed deep condolences over his death.

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