Parliament Disrupted Over NEET Protest Issue; Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day

Guwahati: Fresh protests by Opposition members over the alleged police action against students demonstrating on the NEET issue disrupted proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The protests began soon after Parliament convened at 11 am, with Opposition MPs demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The continuous sloganeering forced the Lok Sabha to be adjourned till 12 noon, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Before the disruption, the Rajya Sabha completed some scheduled business. Union Ministers laid official papers on the Table of the House, while the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was presented. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also informed the House about the implementation of recommendations related to tackling fake news.

As Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan took up the Zero Hour, Opposition members intensified their protest, prompting him to adjourn the House until August 3.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to allow the Question Hour to function, saying it was the most important opportunity for MPs to seek answers from the government. He also reminded members that displaying placards and banners inside the House was against parliamentary rules and traditions.

Despite his appeal, the protests continued, forcing the Speaker to suspend the proceedings till 12 noon.