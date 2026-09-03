Assam Police Firing: Two Personnel Killed, Two Injured in Boko Outpost

Guwahati: On Wednesday night, two Assam Police employees were killed and two others injured after a fellow policeman allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 rifle at the Gamerimura Police Outpost in Boko, Kamrup district.

The deceased have been identified as Fazrul Ali and Indrajit Bora, who was serving as the officer-in-charge of the Gamerimura Police Outpost. Two other police personnel, who sustained bullet injuries in the firing and were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

The firing was allegedly carried out by a police employee was identified as Chiranjeev Choudhury. The exact circumstances that led to the incident and the motive behind the shooting have not yet been ascertained.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Boko Police Station. A senior police team are expected to investigate the matter and establish the sequence of events leading to the firing.

More details are awaited