Assam Police Hunt Suspect After Brutal Assault Leaves Child Critically Injured in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: Tensions are running high in the Abhayapuri area of Assam’s Bongaigaon district following a violent assault on an eight-year-old girl. The young victim is currently fighting for her life in a local hospital, where medical staff have described her condition as critical but stable.

According to local authorities, the horrific attack took place recently, prompting immediate outrage within the community. Police have identified the prime suspect as a resident named Moniruddin, who fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large.

The brutal nature of the assault has ignited widespread public fury, leading to large-scale demonstrations across the region. Various civil society organisations and community leaders have hit the streets to demand swift justice, calling on the state administration to ensure the perpetrator faces the harshest legal consequences.

In response to the incident, law enforcement officials have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special police teams have been deployed to track down the fugitive, while security has been significantly heightened across Abhayapuri to maintain law and order amidst the growing public anxiety.