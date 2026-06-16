Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.47 Crore in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized heroin valued at approximately Rs2.47 crore and arrested one person during an anti-narcotics operation in the Sribhumi district.

Sharing details of the operation on social media platform Twitter , the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the seizure was made during a successful operation conducted by the Sribhumi district police. The recovered products is believed to be part of a larger drug trafficking network, although further details have not yet been disclosed.

Praising the efforts of the police force, Sarma stated that the state government's firm commitment to combating drug trafficking and dismantling organised narcotics networks operating in Assam.

“No chamber is secret enough for Assam Police,” the Chief Minister wrote, highlighting the effectiveness of the operation and the determination of law enforcement agencies in tackling the drug menace.

He further affirmed that the government's campaign against narcotics would continue with full force, stressing that those involved in the illegal drug trade would face strict action under the law.

An inquiry is currently underway to determine the source of the seized heroin and its intended destination.