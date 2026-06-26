Assam Police Raid Two Spa Centres in Silchar, Detain 28 Women

Guwahati: Assam Police have busted an alleged sex racket operating under the guise of spa centres in Silchar during a late-night raid, detaining 28 women .

The operation was carried out at Imperial Mahal on Club Road, where police raided two spa centres namely- Lovely Spa and Lotus Spa, located on the fourth floor of the building.

Based on intelligence inputs, a large team from Cachar Police conducted the raid under the supervision of the district's Senior Superintendent of Police .

As per the police, 28 women were detained on suspicion of being involved in prostitution. The police team also seized several objectionable items from the two spa centres during the operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the alleged prostitution racket had been operating from the premises for a considerable period. The raid sparked tension in the area as news of the operation spread. The police team intervened promptly to prevent the situation from escalating and brought the crowd under control.

Further details are awaited