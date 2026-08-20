Assam Police Seize 18,500 Packets of Foreign Cigarettes in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized around 18,500 packets of foreign-made cigarettes concealed beneath a consignment of bamboo in a six-wheeled container truck at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district.

As per preliminary reports, the truck was intercepted during intensified checking of vehicles travelling along the Srirampur route towards West Bengal. The vehicle, which was carrying bamboo, was stopped for inspection as it was heading towards the neighbouring state.

During a search, police officers reportedly discovered a large quantity of foreign-made cigarettes concealed underneath the bamboo loaded inside the truck. Around 18,500 packets were subsequently recovered from the vehicle.

The driver and another person travelling in the truck were detained in connection with the seizure. Police are questioning the two men to determine the source of the cigarettes and establish the intended destination of the consignment.

The seizure comes amid intensified checks on vehicles using the Srirampur route, an important corridor connecting Assam with West Bengal. Police have launched a further investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the cigarettes.