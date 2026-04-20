Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.37 Crore Seized in Mizoram, One Held

Aizawl: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, has seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.37 crore from Zemabawk South in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl and apprehended one individual.
The operation led to the recovery of 99 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes. However, the force did not specify the date on which the seizure was carried out.
“Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Department, Aizawl, seized 99 cases of foreign cigarettes worth ₹2.37 crore and apprehended one individual from Zemabawk South, Aizawl,” the paramilitary force said in a statement on X.
The apprehended individual along with the seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department, Aizawl for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added.
Assam Rifles said such operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities in the region.