Assam Police Seize 9,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 25 Lakh in Dhubri

Guwahati: Today, a team of Assam Police seized around 9,000 Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 25 lakh during an anti-drug operation at a pharmacy in Pakhirirtal Market in Chapar, Dhubri .Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

As per an initial report, the operation was conducted at Suhana Drug Distributor after specific information about the alleged storage of banned narcotic substances at the pharmacy. Police searched the premises and recovered a large quantity of Yaba tablets.

The arrested people have been identified as Magarav Ali, who is suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade, and Saddam Hussain. The seizure of the tablets, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 25 lakh, has raised concerns in the area and highlighted the continuing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal drug trade.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the source of the seized drugs and confirm whether other individuals are involved in the alleged network. Assam Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the storage and distribution of the banned substances.

Further investigation is underway.