Assam: Police Seize 27 kg Marijuana , Rs 16 Lakh Cash in Baihata Chariali

Guwahati: Today, Assam Police seized 27 kg of cannabis and Rs 16 lakh in cash during an operation at Agdala village under Baihata Chariali .Based on tip off regarding the suspected possession of contraband, a police team conducted a search at the residence of a person identified as Gautam Sarma. During the operation, officers reportedly recovered 27 kg of cannabis along with Rs 16 lakh in cash from the premises.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the seizure. However, their identities and alleged involvement in the case have not yet been disclosed by the police team.

The seized cannabis and cash have been taken into police custody. An investigation has been launched to confirm the source of the contraband and determine the purpose and origin of the cash.

Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.