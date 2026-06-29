Over 10 Kg of Cannabis Seized from Railway Passenger at Hojai Station

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a notable anti-narcotics operation, security personnel successfully recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis from a passenger during routine surveillance at Hojai Railway Station, reinforcing ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through rail networks.

The operation was conducted aboard Train No. 15626 Agartala–Deoghar Weekly Express. The accused, identified as Rakesh Das (37), son of the late Anil Das and a resident of Rangamati under Sonamura Police Station in Tripura, was travelling in coach No. D-4, bogie No. 174070.

During the course of routine checking, officials became suspicious of the passenger’s luggage. A detailed search of two bags in his possession led to the recovery of suspected cannabis, commonly referred to as ganja. The individual was subsequently detained at Platform No. 2 of Hojai Railway Station. Authorities seized a total of 10.245 kilograms of the suspected contraband in the presence of independent witnesses, adhering strictly to the procedures laid down under the NDPS Act. The estimated market value of the seized substance is approximately Rs 5 lakh. Preliminary findings suggest that the contraband was being transported from Agartala to Hojai, indicating possible inter-state trafficking activity. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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