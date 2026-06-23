Lakhmipur Woman Found Dead in Guwahati’s Chachal Rented Room

Guwahati: A young woman was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Chachal area on the night of 22nd June, Guwahati police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased has been identified as Parul Moni Pegu, a resident of Dhakuakhana in Assam's Lakhimpur. She had been been living as a tenant at a house on Tribeni Path for the past three months and was employed with a Reliance insurance company.

As per sources, the room remained locked throughout 22nd June , raising concerns among neighbours and family members. Family members made several attempts to contact her during the day, but her phone went unanswered.

Later in the evening, relatives and colleagues arrived at the rented house and discovered her hanging inside the room. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

The police team from Dispur Police Station reached the scene and initiated an investigation. The body was recovered in the presence of police officials, and the necessary legal formalities have been completed. Police are yet to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the death.

Meanwhile, some colleagues present at the scene claimed that Pegu had reportedly been in a relationship with a married man for several years. They alleged that she had only recently become aware of his marital status and had since been experiencing emotional distress. However, these claims have not been independently verified by the investigating Police.