Assam Polls: 17.87% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM as Voting Underway Across State

Guwahati: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 17.87 per cent till 9 a.m. on Wednesday as polling for the Assembly elections progressed across the state, according to the Election Commission of India.
Polling is underway across all constituencies, with voters queuing up at several booths since early morning.
The state is voting for its 126-member Assembly, with most seats witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term, while the Congress is attempting to return to power after losing the state in 2016.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
Polling is being held at 31,490 polling stations across 35 districts. Over 2.5 crore voters, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender category, are eligible to exercise their franchise.