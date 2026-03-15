Amit Shah Praises Assam CM for Strengthening State's Healthcare

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for strengthening the healthcare sector in Assam.
Addressing a gathering in Guwahati after unveiling and launching healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore, Shah said the Assam government has taken significant steps to improve medical infrastructure so that residents do not have to travel outside the state for treatment.
"I want to praise Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his determined efforts to strengthen Assam’s healthcare sector. Even before the completion of his tenure, he has taken major steps towards making the state self-reliant in medical services. During our conversation today, he shared his vision of building a healthcare system where no patient from Assam would have to leave the state in search of treatment," Shah added.
The Union minister said Sarma had shared his vision of building a healthcare system where no patient from Assam would need to leave the state for medical care.
Shah also added that the aim is also to create facilities capable of treating patients from neighbouring regions, including parts of the Northeast and West Bengal.
He noted that many patients earlier had to travel to cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi for cancer treatment, but the expansion of specialised facilities in Assam would allow them to receive treatment closer to their families in government hospitals.
"Our goal is to build a healthcare system where even poor patients from West Bengal and the Northeast can come to Assam for treatment. I am pleased that those who earlier had to travel to cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi for cancer care will now be able to access treatment in government hospitals closer to their homes and families," he said.
During his address, Shah also criticised senior Indian National Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over protests inside Parliament. He said Parliament is the country’s highest democratic institution and alleged that certain forms of protest inside the House were not appropriate.
The Home Minister further accused the opposition of attempting to undermine India’s image and said political disagreements should be expressed through debate and discussion in Parliament.