Assam Polls: AIUDF Releases Second Candidate List, Ajmal to Contest from Binnakandi

Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced its second list of its candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, intensifying its electoral preparations across the state.

The party, led by president Badruddin Ajmal, aims to consolidate its support base and expand its influence in several key constituencies.

The list declared included the name of party supremo Badruddin Ajmal who will contest from Binnakandi (LAC 62), a constituency considered crucial for the party’s electoral strategy. Alongside him, AIUDF has fielded a diverse group of candidates across key constituencies in Assam.

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed has been nominated from Goalpara East (14), while Nazrul Hoque will contest from Dhubri (8). Mazibur Rahman has been fielded from Dalgaon (51), and Ashraful Hussain from Chenga (23). Abdul Aziz will represent the party from Samaguri (58), while Shihab Uddin has been named the candidate for Karimganj South (124).

AIUDF has nominated Imdad Hussain from Chamaria (27) and Jamsher Talukdar from Golakganj (6). Musukha Basumatary will contest from Bijni (20), Mukut Das from Raha (61), and Dr. Anup Kumar Das Talukdar from Ramkrishna Nagar (126).

Furthermore, AIUDF is expected to announce additional candidates in the coming days as it finalizes its strategy for the 2026 polls.