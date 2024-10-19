Assam: PPFA Accepts SC Verdict, but Does Not Ruleout its Revision

Guwahati: Accepting the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the constitutional validity of section 6A of Citizenship Act 1955 (and recognizing the Assam Accord) by the five-judge Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, Manoj Misra and JB Pardiwala with 4:1 majority, the Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) however does not overrule its revision under the law of the land mentioned a statement from PPFA.

The forum of nationalist citizens in northeast India argues that a dissenting judgment (by Justice Pardiwala) may provide lawful space to go for a revision as the majority of Asomiya (Assamese) people felt disheartened by the verdict, if not All Assam Students’ Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom Gana Parishad, Asom Sahitya Sabha, etc.

Lately, the plaintiff Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha along with many indigenous groups, has reportedly taken the legal opinion to appeal again before a nine-judge Constitution Bench in the coming days. The PPFA now appeals to the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership to rethink the stand in favour of illegal migrants (precisely millions of East Pakistani nationals, who entered Assam on or before 24 March 1971) for granting the citizenship of Bharat and thus put the Assamese community in an increasingly troubled ambience. With a simple logic of allotting a different cut-off year (than the national one) to detect the illegal migrants in Assam, the anti-Bharat elements may find an opportunity to regain their space in the disturbed region, apprehended the PPFA statement.

The forum admits that the deportation of illegal migrants has become too difficult nowadays because of various international complications, but that must not be an official presentation. The BJP-led central government in New Delhi may also think of shifting a sizable portion of those East Pakistanis turned Indians to other parts of the country after their due detection (as being pre-1971 settlers in Assam). The initiative, though seems to be tricky at first glance, should be adopted meticulously with the support from all Assam-centric organisations to safeguard the future of Asomiya people in their own land, concluded the statement.