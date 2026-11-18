Guwahati: A protest erupted at Moran New Nagar Tiniali in Assam's Dibrugarh district on November 18, 2026, after a century-old tree was partially felled, triggering objections from local residents and student organisations.

The partial felling of a century-old tree at Moran New Nagar Tiniali triggered protests on November 18, with residents and members of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union raising objections to the action.

The tree, estimated to be around 100 years old, became the focus of opposition from local residents and student organisation members, who objected to its removal. The incident also raised questions about the permission reportedly granted by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for cutting the tree.

How Did the Forest Department Respond to the Protest?

Following objections from residents and student organisations, the Forest Department intervened to stop further cutting of the partially felled tree.

The Range Officer of Khowang Forest Range reportedly stepped in and halted the remaining cutting work after the protests. The officer also assured residents and protesters that efforts would be made to preserve the damaged tree and explore the possibility of its revival.

The incident took place on 18th November, which marked the 54th birth anniversary of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Garg was widely associated with environmental awareness and conservation campaigns. The timing of the tree-felling incident therefore added another dimension to the public attention surrounding the controversy.

The protest also renewed concerns about the preservation of heritage trees and the responsibility of authorities when decisions involving old trees are made.

The Khowang Forest Range Officer has reportedly assured protesters that efforts would be made to preserve the remaining tree and examine whether it could be revived.

The possibility of revival remains uncertain, as no specific preservation plan or assessment has been provided in the available information.

The incident has also brought the reported permission from the DFO into focus, alongside concerns raised by residents and the All Tai Ahom Students' Union. For now, the tree's preservation remains the central concern following the protest at Moran New Nagar Tiniali.