Assam: Protest Held in Biswanath Demanding Fresh CBI Probe into the Murders

Guwahati: A protest was held at Sadharu Ghop in Biswanath, Sonitpur district of Assam, on Sunday, demanding a fresh investigation into the murder of two youths, Raju Munda and Pushpa Gowala, who were shot dead in 2001.
Following this residents of Sadharu Ghop gathered in large numbers, calling for justice in the long-pending case.
They urged the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and demanded a proper investigation into the incident. Also, during the protest, four resolutions were unanimously adopted by the protesters.
Firstly, the residents decided to file a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police of Biswanath after collecting signatures from locals, demanding a CBI investigation into the comments made by a youth named Manab Hazarika from Sootea in a Facebook Live video.
Secondly, the meeting resolved to send a memorandum to the Assam Director General of Police and the Chief Minister seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case.
A committee has also been formed to meet the Chief Minister within the next ten days and submit the memorandum.
Thirdly, the gathering demanded that the earlier cases filed in connection with the incident be reopened and reviewed.
The rally was attended by several local residents, leaders of various tea tribe organizations, and family members of the victims.
Among them were Labh Gowala, brother of the late Pushpa Gowala, and Piklu Munda, nephew of the late Raju Munda, who spoke out, seeking justice for them.