BJP Set for Record Win in Assam, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Jorhat: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said a strong “positive wave” is visible in Assam in favour of the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters in Jorhat, Fadnavis said the party is poised to “strike a hat-trick” in the state.
“Yes, BJP is going to strike a hat-trick in Assam. I believe the party will win by breaking all previous records,” he said.
He attributed the party’s prospects to what he described as a positive atmosphere created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“The way both leaders have worked, a strong positive wave can be seen in Assam this time,” Fadnavis added.
He further expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a massive mandate.
The remarks come as political activity intensifies in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.