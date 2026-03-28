Meghalaya Signs Jal Jeevan Mission MoU, 83% Rural Households Already Connected

The state has already made considerable progress under the mission. With over 83% of rural households now connected to tap water supply, Meghalaya is among the better-performing states in the Northeast on this indicator.

The MoU signals a renewed push to close the remaining gap and achieve universal household coverage.

"With over 83% rural households already connected, we will continue working closely with the Government of India to ensure timely support and successful completion of this mission," Chief Minister Sangma said.