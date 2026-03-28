Meghalaya Signs Jal Jeevan Mission MoU, 83% Rural Households Already Connected

The Government of Meghalaya on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti — a step aimed at accelerating the delivery of safe drinking water to every rural household in the state.
The agreement was signed via video conference in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.
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The state has already made considerable progress under the mission. With over 83% of rural households now connected to tap water supply, Meghalaya is among the better-performing states in the Northeast on this indicator.
The MoU signals a renewed push to close the remaining gap and achieve universal household coverage.
"With over 83% rural households already connected, we will continue working closely with the Government of India to ensure timely support and successful completion of this mission," Chief Minister Sangma said.
The agreement is expected to unlock Central funds tied to performance and service delivery benchmarks — a structure designed to reinforce accountability and keep implementation on track.
Under the framework, the State government takes primary responsibility for implementation, monitoring, and long-term outcomes, while the Centre provides financial and technical support based on measurable progress.
A key emphasis of the MoU is on ensuring the sustained functionality of water supply systems — not just installation, but maintenance and last-mile delivery over time.
Chief Minister Sangma described the signing as a reaffirmation of the state's commitment to improving quality of life for its citizens.
"Attended the signing of the MoU between the Government of Meghalaya and the National Jal Jeevan Mission, reaffirming our commitment to provide safe drinking water to every household in Meghalaya," he said.
"Grateful to the Government of India for its continued support as we move forward to improve water supply infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for our citizens," he added.