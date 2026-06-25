Assam Releases Seven Rescued Golden Langurs into the Wild After Anti-Trafficking Operation

Guwahati: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced the successful release of 7 endangered Golden Langurs into the wild at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park following their rescue from an alleged wildlife trafficking network, rehabilitation, and scientific monitoring.

Sharing the development on Twitter , the minister said the rescued primates had completed a carefully supervised rehabilitation programme before being reintroduced into their natural habitat.

Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that the seven Golden Langurs had been successfully released after undergoing rescue operations, rehabilitation, and scientific assessments of their health and behaviour.

He described the development as a significant achievement in Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts and credited the success to the coordinated work of forest officials, wildlife experts, law enforcement agencies, and local communities.

The released langurs were among eight endangered Golden Langurs rescued earlier this year during a major anti-trafficking operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police in Chirang district. One of the rescued animals, however, did not survive despite receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation support.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs. STF personnel from Guwahati, assisted by Sidli Police, carried out a late-night raid along National Highway-27 in Chirang district, leading to the busting of an alleged international wildlife trafficking network.

Police arrested nine suspected traffickers during the operation, including a Bangladeshi national, and rescued the eight Golden Langurs. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is recognised as one of the world’s most endangered primates.

Following their rescue, the surviving langurs remained under the care of wildlife specialists and veterinary teams, who closely monitored their recovery and behavioural adaptation before certifying them fit for release.

The animals have now been reintroduced into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, a biodiversity-rich protected area spanning Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region.