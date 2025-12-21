Assam Rifles Carries Out Community Outreach Programmes Across Manipur

Imphal: Assam Rifles has carried out a series of community outreach activities across different parts of Manipur, focusing on youth engagement, welfare of veterans and strengthening ties with local communities.
As part of its youth outreach efforts, Assam Rifles organised an equipment display at Keithelmanbi for 192 NCC cadets of the 1 Manipur Air Squadron. The cadets were given an opportunity to see modern weapons and learn about basic military procedures.
In Churachandpur district, Assam Rifles teams conducted a door-to-door medical outreach programme from December 12 to December 20. The initiative focused on providing medical check-ups and treatment to bedridden veterans.
In another outreach activity, Assam Rifles personnel joined residents of Sehlon village in Chandel district to participate in an Advent Christmas programme. The event was organised to promote cultural interaction and build goodwill between the force and the local community.