Security Forces Make Multiple Arrests, Destroy Poppy Plantation in Manipur

Imphal: Security Forces have carried out a series of operations resulting in multiple arrests, seizure of contraband, and destruction of illegal poppy plantations across the state, said Manipur Police.
In Imphal East district, authorities arrested Konthoujam Priyoranjan Meitei (21) of Angtha Mayai Leikai, an active cadre and recruiter of the banned group PREPAK (G-5), from Mahabali Kabui Khul under Porompat Police Station. A mobile phone was recovered from him.
On the same day, Manipur Police apprehended two residents of Andro Machengpat, Imphal East district, from the Pallel bridge area under Kakching Police Station. The arrested were identified as Heikrujam Rabichandra Singh (34) and Heikrujam Ramananda Singh (25).
The Police seized approximately 400 litres of illicit DIC liquor along with a four-wheeler vehicle from the duo.
Meanwhile, Security Forces also conducted anti-narcotics operations in Kangpokpi district, destroying 42 acres of poppy plantations across the hill ranges of L. Simol, Jangnomphai, and SP Ngaimun areas. The operation led to the destruction of 20 huts, 15 packets of salt, 5 kg of fertilizer, 5 litres of herbicide, and 5 kg of poppy seeds found at the plantation sites.
In another operation at Tengnoupal district, Security Forces arrested MD Habib (28) of Sangaiyumpham Part-I, Mairelkhun, Thoubal district, at the Naka Check Post under Tengnoupal Police Station. During the operation, around 212 grams of brown sugar, an Eeco van, official documents including election card, RC card, and PAN card, a mobile phone, and 18 empty soap cases were seized.
These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking, illegal liquor trade, and insurgent activities in the state, and to maintain law and order across Manipur.