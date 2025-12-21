Security Forces Make Multiple Arrests, Destroy Poppy Plantation in Manipur

Meanwhile, Security Forces also conducted anti-narcotics operations in Kangpokpi district, destroying 42 acres of poppy plantations across the hill ranges of L. Simol, Jangnomphai, and SP Ngaimun areas. The operation led to the destruction of 20 huts, 15 packets of salt, 5 kg of fertilizer, 5 litres of herbicide, and 5 kg of poppy seeds found at the plantation sites.