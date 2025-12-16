Governor’s Citation Presented to 11 Assam Rifles Battalion in Itanagar

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Tuesday presented the Governor’s Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles in recognition of its outstanding service and dedication. The award ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.
The citation was received by the Commandant of the battalion, Col Vivek Tripathi, Sena Medal, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman Neelesh Kumar, on behalf of all ranks of the unit.
While addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik praised the 11 Assam Rifles for its high level of professionalism and commitment in carrying out counter-insurgency operations. He said the battalion has consistently displayed discipline, courage and alertness while performing its duties in challenging conditions.
The Governor noted that the unit’s constant vigilance and strong security measures have played a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in its area of responsibility. He said the presence of the Assam Rifles has helped build public confidence and ensured a secure environment for the people of the region.
Parnaik also appreciated the battalion’s humanitarian efforts and support to civil authorities, especially during times of need. He highlighted the importance of Sadbhavana activities undertaken by the unit, which have helped strengthen trust and cooperation between the security forces and local communities.
“The bond built through outreach programmes and people-friendly initiatives has contributed greatly to harmony and mutual respect,” the Governor said.
Congratulating the officers and personnel of the 11 Assam Rifles, Parnaik expressed confidence that the battalion would continue to uphold its legacy of dedicated service and operational excellence in the future.
He added that the contributions of the armed forces are vital in achieving the national vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and in promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, particularly in border and remote states like Arunachal Pradesh.
Despite operational challenges, the Governor said, the 11 Assam Rifles has played an important role in promoting peace, stability and development in the state. He urged the unit to continue serving the nation with the same sense of duty and commitment.