Governor’s Citation Presented to 11 Assam Rifles Battalion in Itanagar

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Tuesday presented the Governor’s Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles in recognition of its outstanding service and dedication. The award ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

The citation was received by the Commandant of the battalion, Col Vivek Tripathi, Sena Medal, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman Neelesh Kumar, on behalf of all ranks of the unit.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik praised the 11 Assam Rifles for its high level of professionalism and commitment in carrying out counter-insurgency operations. He said the battalion has consistently displayed discipline, courage and alertness while performing its duties in challenging conditions.

The Governor noted that the unit’s constant vigilance and strong security measures have played a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in its area of responsibility. He said the presence of the Assam Rifles has helped build public confidence and ensured a secure environment for the people of the region.