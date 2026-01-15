Assam Rifles Honours Armed Forces Veterans at Churachandpur on Veterans Day

Churachandpur: Assam Rifles on Thursday observed Armed Forces Veterans Day at its Sector Headquarters in Churachandpur, paying tribute to the courage, dedication and sacrifices of former servicemen.
The event was organised to honour veterans for their invaluable contribution to the nation and to acknowledge their continued role as a source of inspiration for younger generations.
"In a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service and sacrifices of the nation’s guardians, #AssamRifles celebrated Armed Forces Veterans Day at the Sector Headquarters in Churachandpur, Manipur," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Armed Forces Veterans Day is marked every year on January 14 to commemorate the retirement of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who demitted office on this day in 1953.
A total of 144 veterans from different uniformed services took part in the programme. These included 35 veterans from Assam Rifles, 44 from the Indian Army, 39 from the Border Security Force and 26 from the Central Reserve Police Force.
"The event witnessed the participation of 144 veterans from various services, including 35 from Assam Rifles, 44 from the #IndianArmy, 39 from the #BorderSecurityForce (BSF) and 26 from the #CentralReservePoliceForce (CRPF)," it added.
Senior Assam Rifles officials interacted with the veterans during the programme and expressed gratitude for their lifelong service to the country.
Meanwhile, Assam Rifles also enhanced sanitation infrastructure at Kangkap Village in Manipur.
"Committed to community development and the improvement of basic civic amenities in remote regions, #AssamRifles constructed a toilet block and installed a water storage facility at Kangkap Village, Manipur, under the Civic Action Programme, Op Sadbhavana. The project was officially handed over to the Village Chief and local residents on 13 January 2026. This initiative was undertaken following interactions with village elders who highlighted the lack of proper sanitation as a long-standing concern," it added.