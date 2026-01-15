Assam Rifles Honours Armed Forces Veterans at Churachandpur on Veterans Day

"Committed to community development and the improvement of basic civic amenities in remote regions, #AssamRifles constructed a toilet block and installed a water storage facility at Kangkap Village, Manipur, under the Civic Action Programme, Op Sadbhavana. The project was officially handed over to the Village Chief and local residents on 13 January 2026. This initiative was undertaken following interactions with village elders who highlighted the lack of proper sanitation as a long-standing concern," it added.