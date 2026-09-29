Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Attack Along India-Myanmar Border in Arunachal

Guwahati: Today, at early morning an Assam Rifles crew was killed after a patrol team came under attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. The attack took place at around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah, under Nampong Circle, when Assam Rifles personnel were conducting a routine patrol in an area where fencing work is underway along the international border.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Havildar Jankhokai Kuki.

As per preliminary information, the attack is suspected to have been carried out by cadres of the NSCN-K-YA, led by Yung Aung.

After the attack, security forces launched search and combing operations in the area to track down those responsible and secure the border region. Security agencies have also stepped up vigilance in the area after the attack.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident, including the exact nature of the attack and whether any other crew members were injured, are awaited.

The incident comes amid heightened security along the India-Myanmar border, where fencing work is being undertaken as part of measures to strengthen border surveillance and prevent unauthorised movement across the international boundary.