Mizoram News

Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Mizoram

Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar Police seize heroin worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Mizoram, arrest one during joint anti-narcotics operation.
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AIZAWL: Assam Rifles, in coordination with Zokhawthar Police, seized 28 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 5.6 lakh during an operation at Iron Gate in Zokhawthar, Mizoram, on September 17.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the suspected transhipment of narcotics, the joint team intercepted an individual at Iron Gate and conducted a search. The operation led to the recovery of 28 grams of heroin No. 4, following which the individual was arrested. The seized contraband and the arrested person were subsequently handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings, a press release said.

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