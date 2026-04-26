Assam Rifles Reaches Out to Orphanage in Nagaland Under Philanthropy Initiative

Kohima: Assam Rifles organised a donation drive at an orphanage in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district under its Philanthropy Box Initiative.
The event was held on April 25 at the Care and Support Society Orphanage Home in Chungtia, where essential items collected through contributions from troops and their families were distributed among the children.
“Essential items collected through contributions of troops and families were distributed to the children. The initiative brought joy to the residents and was appreciated by the orphanage staff, highlighting its positive impact,” said Assam Rifles.
The initiative was aimed at supporting the residents while fostering goodwill between the force and local communities.
The force further added that the programme reflects its commitment to “compassion, community welfare and strengthening civil-military relations” in the region.