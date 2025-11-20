Zubeen Garg remembered in Sivasagar as a humanitarian with divine spirit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A public commemorative programme marking the birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg was organized on Tuesday evening at the Sivasagar Yuvadal premises. The event was jointly hosted by leading social-voluntary organization Rongmon and Zubeen’s admirers.

The programme began at 6 pm, where several eminent personalities associated with Sivasagar’s socio-cultural sphere lit a hundred lamps in front of a full-size portrait of Zubeen Garg. Senior journalist Monirul Islam Bora and Rongmon’s Secretary Pradip Borgohain conducted the proceedings.

In her inaugural address, noted physician Dr Kavita Sharma, who had closely known Zubeen Garg, described him as a humanitarian gifted with divine qualities. She said that while many realized Zubeen’s divine traits only after his passing, she had long perceived in him the aura of a celestial being.

Dr Sharma added that Zubeen, who had been suffering from epileptic seizures for many years, had personally requested her to treat him. “I have already cured six patients suffering from seizures within a short time. I had planned to begin Zubeen’s treatment this December. But destiny claimed the life of the artiste we all loved,” she said emotionally.

Marking the occasion, Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Borthakur blessed his beloved nephew while cutting the birthday cake. Sharing his sentiments, he said that Zubeen’s heart always cried for the poor and the deprived created by the inequalities of society. Calling him a true cultural Marxist, Manoj Borthakur said that Zubeen envisioned a classless, exploitation-free society and dedicated his life to singing for humanity. Inspired by revolutionaries like Che Guevara, Zubeen sparked a cultural revolution in Assam aimed at establishing social equality, he added. Prominent writer Bonani Choudhury described Zubeen Garg as a fearless cultural warrior who never compromised with his ideals.

