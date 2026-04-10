Assam Rifles Seize Illegal Anchiri Worth Rs 36 Lakh in Mizoram, Three Held

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles has recovered a large consignment of illegal anchiri, valued at around Rs 36 lakh, in Mizoram and apprehended three persons in connection with the case, an official statement said.
The operation was carried out on April 8 at Zorinpui along the Indo-Myanmar border, where security personnel seized 102 bags of anchiri (Paris polyphylla), a medicinal plant often smuggled due to its high market value.
"Assam Rifles successfully recovered 102 bags of illegal Anchiri (Paris Polyphylla), valued at approximately Rs 36 lakhs, from Zorinpui in Mizoram along the Indo-Myanmar border on 08 April 2026. During the operation, three Indian nationals were apprehended," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The seized consignment, along with the vehicle used for transportation and the detained individuals, has been handed over to Bungtlang Police Station and the Siaha Forest Department for further legal action.
"The seized consignment, alongwith the vehicle and the apprehended individuals, was handed over to Bungtlang Police Station and the Siaha Forest Department for further legal action," he added.
Such operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal trade and smuggling activities along the border areas.