Meghalaya CM Felicitates 40 SSLC Toppers from Khasi, Jaiñtia Hills

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday felicitated 40 meritorious SSLC students from Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills districts under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.
The initiative, described by the Chief Minister as a first-of-its-kind effort, aims to recognise academic excellence and encourage students to pursue their aspirations.
“Listening to the heartfelt testimonials of these young minds was truly inspiring and reaffirmed my belief that Meghalaya’s future is in capable hands,” Sangma said in a post on X.
He also added that the government intends to make the felicitation programme an annual exercise to continue supporting and motivating students across the state.
“This first-of-its-kind initiative marks our commitment to celebrating excellence and nurturing the dreams of our students, and we aim to make this an annual tradition,” he added.
The Chief Minister also interacted with the toppers during a breakfast session following the felicitation ceremony and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to education, Sangma said efforts would continue to support students in their academic journeys and help them achieve success.