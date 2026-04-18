Assam Rifles Seizes Areca Nuts Worth Rs 54.88 Lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Preventive Force, seized a large consignment of areca nuts in Mizoram’s Champhai district, an official statement said on Friday.
A total of 98 bags of areca nuts, weighing around 7,840 kg and valued at Rs 54.88 lakh, were recovered from the general area of Ruantlang in Champhai. The statement, however, did not specify the date of the operation.
“Assam Rifles along with Custom Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 98 bags of areca nuts weighing 7,840 kg worth ₹54.88 lakhs in general area Ruantlang, Champhai district, Mizoram,” the force said in a post on X.
It further added that the operation reflects “continued efforts of Assam Rifles, in coordination with civil agencies, to curb illegal smuggling activities along the Indo-Myanmar border.”
The seized consignment has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.