Mayabani” Misfire: Why Zubeen Garg’s Musical Legacy Demands Reverence, Not Reinvention

Guwahati: What happened with Marmita Mitra’s rendition of “Mayabani” is not just a musical misstep—it is a case study in how not to approach a cultural legacy that is still alive, breathing in heart of everyone and fiercely guarded by its people.
In Assam, Zubeen Garg is not merely a singer; he is an emotion, an era, and for many, a voice that has soundtracked their lives through love, loss, rebellion, and identity.
To tamper with that voice carelessly is to invite a backlash that goes far beyond the technicalities of pitch and arrangement.
Marmita Mitra’s version of “Mayabani” doesn’t feel like reinterpretation; it feels like erasure. There is a thin line between innovation and insensitivity, and she has managed to cross it with alarming notoriety.
The soul of the original—its ache, its texture, its rootedness in Assamese ethos—has been stripped down and repackaged into something unrecognizable. This is not creative liberty; this is cultural amnesia dressed up as artistry.
One would expect any artist stepping into the vast and emotionally charged repertoire of Zubeen Garg to do so with a sense of humility.
Instead, what we get is a rendition that seems more interested in vocal gymnastics than in preserving the emotional grammar of the song.
“Mayabani” was never about showcasing range; it was about evoking a feeling that words alone cannot carry. That feeling is conspicuously absent here.
The outrage, therefore, is not misplaced. In Assam, Bihu is not just a festival—it is an identity marker.
And Zubeen Garg is woven into that identity so deeply that separating the two feels almost unnatural. For an entire generation—especially Gen Z—his songs are not relics of the past; they are living, evolving expressions of who they are. To distort that is to distort a piece of collective memory.
What this episode has once again exposed is the widening gap between artists who understand the weight of cultural context and those who treat songs as mere content to be reworked for visibility.
Not every song needs to be “reinvented.” Some demand reverence. Some demand restraint. And some—like “Mayabani”—demand that you either do justice or not touch them at all.
If anything, this controversy has reaffirmed a truth that often underestimate: in Assam, music is not passive entertainment.
It is personal. It is political. It is protective. And when it comes to Zubeen Garg, it is almost sacred.
Mitra’s intention without understanding is a dangerous thing.
Because in trying to make the song her own, she has ended up reminding Assam why some songs—and some voices—are simply untouchable.